STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

We need anti-marital rape laws: Director Reema Kagti

Kagti's tweet came as a reaction to a post by a Karachi-based sociologist on Twitter that said rampant sexism is due to lack of interaction between the genders.

Published: 19th September 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Reema Kagti

Filmmaker Reema Kagti (Photo| IMDb)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Reema Kagti believes anti-marital rape laws are need of the hour in Pakistan. Kagti tweeted her opinion on her verified Twitter account on Saturday.

Kagti's tweet came as a reaction to a post by a Karachi-based sociologist on Twitter that said: "I'm convinced that one of the main reasons for rampant sexism in this country is a lack of interaction between the genders; most boys grow up with little or no sense of how to engage with girls. This makes it much easier to treat women as objects rather than humans later in life."

Reacting to the tweet, Kagti wrote: "Most boys have mothers don't they? So they do interact with the other gender. Maybe what we need are anti marital rape laws? Perhaps if you grew up seeing your mother has a choice, her consent matters, you might value that for other women too?"

Recently, the filmmaker tweeted protesting the incident of demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by the BMC and also vilification of Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. "I condemn the demolition of Kangana's office and I condemn the hounding and harassment of Rhea. Yes I can be against both these things," she tweeted a week ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reema Kagti Twitter Kangana Ranaut Rhea Chakraborty MArital rape
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp