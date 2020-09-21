STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' postpones release to Eid 2021

Director Milap Zaveri said that Eid is the perfect occasion to release the film as it is a celebration of 'action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism and heroism'.

Published: 21st September 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham

By PTI

MUMBAI: Makers of John Abraham-starrer "Satyameva Jayate 2" on Monday announced that the action-drama will release theatrically on May 12, 2021. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the Milap Zaveri-directed film is a sequel to the 2018 hit. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

Zaveri said that Eid is the perfect occasion to release the film as "Satyameva Jayate 2" is a celebration of "action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism and heroism". With Bhushan sir, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani backing me once again, I can promise next year on May 12 we will do our best to deliver a festive bonanza for all audiences," the director said in a statement.

The film is a departure from its original Mumbai setting and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow. Zaveri said the decision to change shooting location to Lucknow gave the team a chance to make it "more massy" with a larger canvas. "Visually also Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic and powerful," he added.

Filmmaker-producer Nikkhil Advani said the success of "Satyameva Jayate" has encouraged them to make the sequel bigger and better. "The love shown by fans to the first installment in this franchise has encouraged us to create a bigger, more exciting experience, presenting John Abraham as never seen before. We are hopeful that prevailing circumstances will improve and pave the way for us to reach our audience in theatres once again," he said.

Kumar said with "Satyameva Jayate 2", the team is aware of the responsibility to deliver. "Milap has written a mind-blowing script which is massy, that will have fabulous songs and will connect with the audiences and John will don a never seen before look. We are coming to the theatres on Eid next year which makes it even more festive," Kumar added.

More from Entertainment Hindi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Abraham Satyameva Jayate 2 Satyameva Jayate 2 release Eid 2021 Divya Khosla Kumar Bhushan Kumar Milap Zaveri
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp