STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Drugs probe by NCB: Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik file bail plea in Bombay HC

According to Rhea's lawyer Satish Manshinde, the matter will come up for hearing on September 23 and the details of the application will be shared after the hearing.

Published: 22nd September 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both arrested by the NCB which is probing drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on Tuesday filed an application in the Bombay High Court seeking bail.

Their lawyer Satish Maneshinde said the plea will come up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 9.

Her bail plea was rejected at that time by a special NDPS court here and she was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The special court on Tuesday extended her judicial custody till October 6.

Showik Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 5 along with Rajput's aide Samuel Miranda on charges of having procured and financed drugs for the late actor.

On September 11, the special court rejected the bail pleas filed by Showik, Miranda, and several other accused persons in the case.

ALSO READ | Court extends Rhea Chakraborty's judicial remand till October 6

Later, Miranda, Rajput's personal assistant Dipesh Sawant, and alleged drug dealer Abdul Bashit Parihar, approached the high court, seeking bail.

Their plea was heard by Justice Kotwal last week.

Further hearing on their pleas is scheduled for September 29.

While rejecting Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea, the special court had said she could "alert" the people she named in her statement made to the NCB.

The special court had also dismissed her submission that she was coerced by the NCB into making her statement.

While rejecting Showik's bail plea, the special court had said that if let out on bail, he was likely to tamper with the evidence collected in the case.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty Bombay High Court NCB Drugs probe
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp