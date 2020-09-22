STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Huma Qureshi 'angry' over being dragged in #MeToo case against Anurag Kashyap

Qureshi's response came a day after Chadha sent a legal notice to Ghosh through her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar for being "unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner".

Published: 22nd September 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Huma Qureshi on Tuesday said she is angry about her name being "dragged" by Payal Ghosh in her allegation of sexual harassment against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

On Saturday, Ghosh took to Twitter, claiming that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director called "baseless".

In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015.

The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", also claimed that Kashyap boasted about his connection with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and flaunted that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Qureshi and Richa Chadha.

Qureshi, who made her debut with "Gangs of Wasseypur", posted a statement on Twitter, saying that she had so far avoided commenting on the issue as she didn't want to get into social media fights and media trials.

"I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let's refrain from this narrative," the actor said in the statement.

Calling Kashyap a "dear friend" and an "extremely talented" director, Qureshi said the duo last worked together in 2012-2013.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha initiates legal action after her name dragged in MeToo case against Anurag Kashyap

"In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else.

However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary.

"It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #MeToo. This is my final response. Please do not approach me to make any more statements on this matter," she added.

Qureshi's response came a day after Chadha sent a legal notice to Ghosh through her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar for being "unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner".

"Though our client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.

"No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations," Chadha's lawyer said.

Kashyap, too, shared a statement from his lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, that said the 48-year-old director has been "fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent".

Dismissing the allegations on Sunday, Kashyap called Ghosh's claim an attempt to "silence" him for his outspoken views.

The director found support in his industry friends, including Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as former wives, film editor Aarti Bajaj and actor Kalki Koechlin who credited him for creating safe work space for women.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huma Qureshi Anurag Kashyap sexual harassment Payal Ghosh MeToo
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp