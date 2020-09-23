STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ali Fazal defends Richa Chadha in Anurag Kashyap row

Ali Fazal has defended girlfriend Richa Chadha after the later’s name was mentioned in the sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:36 AM

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Ali Fazal has defended girlfriend Richa Chadha after the later’s name was mentioned in the sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap.

Last week, Anurag was accused by a female actor of forcing himself on her. In a video interview, the actor claimed that Anurag had told her ‘it is okay’, since other Bollywood actors were ‘just a call away’. In response, Richa condemned her name being dragged into the controversy and initiated legal action.

Reposting Richa’s notice, Ali wrote on Instagram, “My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner , your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and i have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time ive known you .

The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isnt fractured by hate . And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because i know you wont stop standing up for those in need, specially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over,” he wrote.

Ali added that he believes that ‘every voice must be heard’. However, ‘the power of truth and justice’ must prevail. “I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness,” Ali wrote. 
 

