Priyanka Chopra Jonas to narrate HBO Max’s 'A World of Calm'

The series is based on the popular meditation app Calm, and will also feature Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, the streamer said in a statement.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:39 AM

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined HBO Max’s A World of Calm as one of the narrators. She joins an impressive list of global stars already aboard the show – Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves.

The series is based on the popular meditation app Calm, and will also feature Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, the streamer said in a statement.

The 10-episode show, which will be launched on October 1, will build on the Sleep Stories from the Calm app and is being described as a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars.

Each of the half-hour episodes will take audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world with settings for the stories ranging from a noodle maker’s shop in Seattle, to the outer reaches of space. The series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia with Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serving as executive producers, and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-executive producers.

