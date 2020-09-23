STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shooting for Shakun Batra-Deepika Padukone's next

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has begun shooting for Shakun Batra’s next, which stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo | @siddhantchaturvedi, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has begun shooting for Shakun Batra’s next, which stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant, on Tuesday, shared a boomerang video from the Goa set on his social media page. In the clip, people are seen wearing PPE suits and getting themselves sanitised.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

On the clip, he wrote: “#LetsRoll,” along with a camera emoji. Last year, Dharma Productions had announced, the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in early 2020 and it will release on February 12, 2021.

However, the pandemic has put on hold those plans, and an update about the release date hasn’t been announced yet. Siddhant, who was shooting for “Bunty Aur Babli 2 before lockdown was imposed, also recently completed his work on the Yash Raj Films project.

A sequel to the 2005 film of the same name, the film also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari. The Gully Boy actor will also set to star in Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot.

The horror-comedy also features Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddhant Chaturvedi Shakun Batra Deepika Padukone
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp