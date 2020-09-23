Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shooting for Shakun Batra-Deepika Padukone's next

By Express News Service

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has begun shooting for Shakun Batra’s next, which stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant, on Tuesday, shared a boomerang video from the Goa set on his social media page. In the clip, people are seen wearing PPE suits and getting themselves sanitised.

On the clip, he wrote: “#LetsRoll,” along with a camera emoji. Last year, Dharma Productions had announced, the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in early 2020 and it will release on February 12, 2021.

However, the pandemic has put on hold those plans, and an update about the release date hasn’t been announced yet. Siddhant, who was shooting for “Bunty Aur Babli 2 before lockdown was imposed, also recently completed his work on the Yash Raj Films project.

A sequel to the 2005 film of the same name, the film also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari. The Gully Boy actor will also set to star in Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot.

The horror-comedy also features Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar.