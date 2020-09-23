Tiger Shroff drops his singing debut 'unbelievable'

By Express News Service

Actor Tiger Shroff has dropped his debut singing effort, Unbelievable. Presented by Big Bang Music, the song was conceptualised by Tiger during the lockdown.

The music video of Unbelievable has been directed by Punit Malhotra, reuniting with Tiger after 2019’s Student of the Year 2.

"And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience.

Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort ️ #YouAreUnbelievable out now,” Tiger wrote on social media.

On the film front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3. His upcoming projects are Heropanti 2 and the Rambo remake.

