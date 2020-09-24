STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZEE5 announces suspense thriller 'Raat Baaki Hai' with Paoli Dam, Anup Soni

The movie revolves around one night where two estranged lovers end up meeting each other after 12 years under strange circumstances.

Published: 24th September 2020 05:04 PM

Anup Soni (L) and Paoli Dam

Anup Soni (L) and Paoli Dam

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday announced its next feature, a suspense thriller titled "Raat Baaki Hai". The ZEE5 Original is based on Atul Satya's popular play "Ballygunje-1990", which was set in Rajasthan.

The film, which will feature actors Paoli Dam, Anup Soni and Rahul Dev in the lead, has been described as a tale of "love, deceit and revenge". It revolves around one night where two estranged lovers end up meeting each other after 12 years under strange circumstances.

One is on a run for being a murder suspect and as the story unfolds, the unexpected twists and turns will stun the audience, as per the official synopsis. Avinash Das will direct the movie for the streamer. Dam, who made her digital debut with ZEE5's popular "Kaali" franchise, said she is happy to collaborate with the platform again.

"I have had a great association with the ZEE5 family, made my digital debut with the hugely popular 'Kaali' franchise and now I am back with 'Raat Baaki Hai'. I have been shooting in a palace in Rajasthan, the film has a regal dark vibe to it. The story revolves around one golden night that turns into an unexpected turn of events and twists," the actor said in a statement.

The team began shooting for the film in Rajasthan last week. It is expected to premiere on ZEE5 later this year.

