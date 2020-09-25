Actor Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19, to retest next week 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal, who is in home quarantine after his co-actors from "Nail Polish" tested positive for COVID-19, on Friday said that the result of his test has come out negative.

The 47-year-old actor had revealed on Thursday that the shooting of the ZEE5 film was stopped with immediate effect after his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari contracted the novel disease.

Taking to Twitter, Rampal said that he will be undergoing another test after four days on the advice of his doctors.

"Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers," he wrote.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, "Nail Polish" went on floors on September 15.

The film will be released on ZEE5. On Thursday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,92,427 with 54 fresh deaths taking the toll to 8,658.