Swara Bhasker shoots in Delhi following COVID-19 guidelines

By Express News Service

Swara Bhasker has resumed work in Delhi amid the pandemic. Swara shot for a magazine cover in Delhi following COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. The entire crew, along with Swara, wore masks, gloves and maintained social distancing on set.

The actor only took off her mask during the shoot.“The experience was wonderful. Getting back in front of the camera always feels good and I was missing it so much. It went on for seven hours. I was shooting for two days back to back,” she said.

Swara added, “There were not more than 12 people at a time. My personal staff included three people.”When asked if she has any pressure to return to Mumbai for work, she said, “There is no pressure. I want to get back to work as soon as possible.

Having said that, I also don’t want the COVID-19 virus to spread during any of the shootings. So, precaution is always better and that is what I am following.”On the work front, Swara will be seen in LGBTQ+ drama Sheer Qorma, besides Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, where she plays the character of a stand-up comic.