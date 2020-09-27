STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana share adorable pictures on Daughter's Day

In the picture, the 'Mission Mangal' star is seen hugging his daughter, while she hugs her dad and a puppy.

Published: 27th September 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar with his daughter

Akshay Kumar with his daughter (Photo | Instgaram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana shared special social media posts dedicated to their little ones on the occasion of Daughter's Day.

Calling daughter Nitara his definition of perfect, the 'Good Newwz' actor posted an adorable picture on Instagram that captured a lovable moment between the father-daughter duo. He noted, "You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back. #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl."

In the picture, the 'Mission Mangal' star is seen hugging his daughter, while she hugs her dad and a puppy.

The 'Bala' actor posted a throwback picture, which was clicked in the Bahamas at the beginning of the year, on the occasion of Daughter's Day.

"This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it'll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughters Day my jaan," wrote Khurrana alongside the picture on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn dedicated social media posts to their daughters.

