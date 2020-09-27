Feels great to be rewarded: Tiger Shroff on response received on his debut single 'Unbelievable'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff recently made his debut as a singer with 'Unbelievable' and the audience has been showering the actor with love and praises for it and the reach of the song is proof of it.

Within 24 hours of its release, the song has amassed a combined reach of over 140 million taking from various streaming platforms, social media, radio and television.

Talking about the amazing response his debut song has been receiving, the 30-year-old actor shared, "It's a really unbelievable feeling to try something new and get so much love for it across different quarters! I've always wanted to do this, and it feels great to be rewarded for the effort! Through the song, I've tried to encourage people to explore an unbelievable side to them and hopefully, I'll get to see that through the #YouAreUnbelievable challenge!"

Gaurav Wadhwa, co-founder of music label Big Bang music shares his thoughts on the response the song has received. He said, "When an artist puts in the effort, everybody is bound to acknowledge and appreciate it! Tiger has really changed the game and put in the effort it takes to enter the music industry, with a Big Bang! Excited to see what the future holds for this song and his music career! This is truly unbelievable."

'Unbelievable' has reached a lot of key milestones within a very little time since it released, Unbelievable has a reach of way over 20 million on Instagram alone with a massive 64 million reach on Twitter. The song was also trending on #4 on YouTube on the day of its release.

'Unbelievable' has been sung by Tiger Shroff and produced by the music label Big Bang Music.