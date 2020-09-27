STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumar Sanu's son Jaan to appear on 'Bigg Boss', says decision 'shocked' his father

The musician said he didn't hesitate to pick up the offer to appear on "Bigg Boss" as the show is a huge platform for emerging talents.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:26 PM

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan, who is set to participate on the reality show "Bigg Boss", says his father was shocked when he first broke the news to him.

Jaan is the first confirmed contestant to join season 14 of the Salman Khan-hosted Colors channel show.

"When I told my father about my decision, he was shocked. There was a long pause, a moment of silence. We were on a video call. He asked me if I was sure about it, if I was truly up for the show. Once the shock settled, he was extremely supportive and happy. He even gave me a few tips," Jaan told PTI.

The musician said he didn't hesitate to pick up the offer to appear on "Bigg Boss" as the show is a huge platform for emerging talents.

"I have been a fan of the show and have followed it since season one. It's one of the biggest reality shows that we have. The kind of platform the show provides for contestants and for new talents like us, it's unmatched. It's such a big opportunity."

Starting his singing career at the age of five, Jaan has lent his voice to several cover versions of popular hit tracks, including that of his father's "Dil Mera Churaya Kyun".

The singer, who is currently quarantining at a hotel, has already started prepping for the show on the suggestion of the Khan.

"Salman sir told me to start doing some task, getting used to the vibe. Tasks are the starting point for a lot of fights as well. So that's something I've been reviewing and working on."

Jaan said though he is experiencing a range of emotions, from nervousness to excitement, he is keeping calm and is trying to focus on how to navigate the show, which is known for confrontations between contestants.

"One thing I have learned from the show is that one can never strategize anything. It's such a dynamic game, there is no fixed manner to play it. You have to adapt to the situation. The only thing I have in mind is to be authentic and original. That's what will take me ahead," he added.

"Bigg Boss" will start airing from October 3.

