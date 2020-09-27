STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Punjabi singer, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Himanshi Khurana tests positive for COVID-19

The 28-year-old singer requested those who came in contact with her to also get tested for coronavirus.

Published: 27th September 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Punjabi singer, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Himanshi Khurana

Punjabi singer, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Himanshi Khurana (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Himanshi Khurana on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 after she participated in a protest against the farm bills passed by Parliament recently.

The 28-year-old singer requested those who came in contact with her to also get tested for coronavirus.

"I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions."

"As you all know that I was part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening," Khurana tweeted.

The singer-model, who was part of last year's Salman Khan-hosted "Bigg Boss", urged those taking part in the protests to take proper precautions.

"It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care," she added.

Farmers continued their "rail roko" (block the trains) agitation in many parts of Punjab on Saturday, protesting against the farm bills.

The movement of trains in the state remained suspended due to the agitation, with at least 28 passenger trains being canceled.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanshi Khurana Himanshi Khurana covid Bigg Boss Punjabi singer
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp