STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Asha Bhosle digs out old picture as she wishes 'Lata Didi' on 91st birthday

Asha Bhosle took to Twitter and posted a monochrome picture from her childhood featuring herself, Lata Mangeshkar, and their other two sisters Meena Khadikar and Usha Mangeshkar.

Published: 28th September 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Singing legends and sisters Lata Mangeshkar (R) and Asha Bhosle (L).

Singing legends and sisters Lata Mangeshkar (R) and Asha Bhosle (L). (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Monday traveled down the memory lane as she extended birthday greetings to her sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as she turned 91.

Asha Bhosle took to Twitter and posted a monochrome picture from her childhood featuring herself, Lata Mangeshkar, and their other two sisters Meena Khadikar and Usha Mangeshkar.

"Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her," she tweeted along with the picture.

Wishes poured in from all the corners for the Bharat Ratna award-winning singer earlier in the day with fans as well as Bollywood celebrities flooding the social media with congratulatory wishes for her. (ANI)

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha Bhosle Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar birthday
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp