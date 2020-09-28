STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor extends wishes to birthday buddies Ranbir Kapoor, Aunt Rima Jain

The 'Angrezi Medium' star took to Instagram on Monday to wish her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain, by sharing an adorable post that featured throwback photographs of both.

Published: 28th September 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kareena Kapoor Khan with  Ranbir Kapoor and family

Kareena Kapoor Khan with  Ranbir Kapoor and family (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan hits nostalgia by pouring double wishes for her beloved cousin Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain on Monday.

The 'Angrezi Medium' star took to Instagram on Monday to wish her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, and aunt Rima Jain, by sharing an adorable post that featured throwback photographs of both.

The first picture in the post displays her aunt Rima from her younger days, whereas the second picture is of little Ranbir Kapoor with balloons, along with sister Ridhima and Kareena at a celebration.

"Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro," Kareena noted in the caption.

In the comments section, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left black heart emojis.

The 'Rockstar' actor Ranbir shares his birthday with aunt Rima Jain.

Earlier in the day, Riddhima also shared to Instagram to post a special birthday collage of her baby brother and penned down a short yet sweet birthday wish for the actor.

Neetu Kapoor also extended birthday wishes by sharing a picture along with a loving caption for her sister-in-law.

"Happy birthday, Rima. Only the best for you as you are the best, love," she wrote in an Instagram post.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Khan Ranbir Kapoor Rima Jain
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp