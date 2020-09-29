Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 to be out on October 9

By Express News Service

Hansal Mehta’s new directorial, Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, will premiere on October 9 on SonyLIV. The film is based on the exploits of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, involved in the 1992 securities scam. It is adapted from journalists Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s book, The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away.

“Set in 1980s and 90s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall,” SonyLIV tweeted. Interestingly, The Big Bull, an upcoming biographical drama starring Abhishek Bachchan, is also based on Harshad Mehta’s life.

Hansal Mehta has directed biopics like Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta. His upcoming release, Chhalaang, stars Rajkummar Rao as a PT instructor in a government-funded school. The social comedy also features Nushrat Bharucha.