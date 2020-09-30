STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish to be released as a film and web series

"Taish will take us all on a journey," Pulkit said. According to Kriti, Taish is one of the most passionate projects she has ever worked on.

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar (File Photo | Bejoy Nambiar Instagram)

The Bejoy Nambiar-directed multi-starrer revenge drama, Taish, will adopt a unique release strategy on October 29. Nambiar will launch his work in the form of a film as well as a six-episode web series.

Nambiar is not ready to reveal details of his unusual plan yet, while though his lead actor Pulkit Samrat describes the film as a “madness that will grip the audience”. The film also features Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

“All I can say about Taish is the madness that will grip the audience. The characters have lots of passion and that is extremely evident throughout the story. Taish will take us all on a journey,” Pulkit said. According to Kriti, Taish is one of the most passionate projects she has ever worked on.

“Millennials will absolutely relate to the story. Everyone has been to a wedding that has its share of drama and madness. Relationships will be tested and trust will be broken,”, she pointed out. “Taish is a test of human emotions and our perseverance to fight the odds stacked against us.

It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a motif, the story will take you through an emotional, wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience acknowledges our labour of hard work”, Nambiar said of the Zee5 release.

The multi-starrer revenge drama is all set for a Zee5 release on October 29

