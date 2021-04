By Express News Service

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has wrapped up the first schedule of Dasvi in Agra. Abhishek and the crew will now be heading to Lucknow to commence the second schedule. Dasvi is a social comedy directed by debutant director Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. The film also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Abhishek was last seen in Ludo (2020). His new film, The Big Bull, is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8. He has also wrapped up the Kahaani prequel Bob Biswas.