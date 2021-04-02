STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Bhatt had on March 11 tested negative for COVID-19 and resumed work after her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive.

Published: 02nd April 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt in her winter attire

Alia Bhatt in her winter attire. (Photo| Instagram/ @aliaabhatt)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the "Kalank" actor wrote on her Instagram stories.

Bhatt had on March 11 tested negative for COVID-19 and resumed work after her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had been shooting for "Gangubai Kathiawadi" with her, tested positive.

Kapoor last week tested negative for COVID-19 while reports suggest that Bhansali has also recovered from the virus. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4,23,360.

