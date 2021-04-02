STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

From Anil Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, B-town showers birthday wishes on Ajay Devgn

Ajay who has delivered multiple blockbuster films is part of several franchises and has carved out a niche for himself through his diverse projects.

Published: 02nd April 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As Bollywood star Ajay Devgn ringed in his 52nd birthday on Friday, actors including Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, and others extended heartfelt wishes on social media to make the day even more special.

By sharing a picture of having lunch together, the 'Ram Lakhan' star took to Twitter and sent good wishes on Ajay's birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Wishing you a great year filled with health, success & happiness! Looking forward to watching #TheBigBull!!"

The 'Ek Villain' star took to Instagram and shared a portrait of the birthday boy to extend birthday greetings to his 'good friend'.

"My dearest dearest AJ -you are not only a good actor but a great friend too. I wish you a fantastic birthday - time to reunite soon - and do loads of Dhamaal...... love you @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn," tweeted Riteish.

Ajay's 'Lajja' and 'Total Dhamaal' co-star Madhuri shared a picture with the birthday boy and sent warm greetings on the special occasion on Twitter.

"Wish you a Happy birthday @ajaydevgn. From #Lajja to #TotalDhamaal it's always a wonderful experience working with you," she tweeted.

Sanjay Dutt shared a photo with Ajay as they posed for a photoshoot and extended birthday greetings on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Birthday brother @ajaydevgn! Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness. Love you!"

Ajay who has delivered multiple blockbuster films is part of several franchises and has carved out a niche for himself through his diverse projects.

He can undoubtedly be termed as one of the most influential actors of Bollywood and has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films. In 2016, the actor was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to the world of Hindi cinema.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Anil Kapoor Riteish Deshmukh Madhuri Dixit Nene Sanjay Dutt
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp