STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'It was historic': Amitabh Bachchan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Calling the vaccination process 'historic', Amitabh Bachchan said he will later pen a longer blog post about it.

Published: 02nd April 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to official blog, the 78-year-old actor revealed that every member of his family, except son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. "Vaccination done...All well...Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday...results came today...All good, all negative...So done the vaccine," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

"All family done except Abhishek ..he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days."

The veteran actor also posted a picture of him receiving the vaccine at a vaccine centre. Abhishek Bachchan has been filming for his upcoming social comedy "Dasvi" in Agra. The actor completed the shooting on Thursday.

Calling the vaccination process "historic", Amitabh Bachchan said he will later pen a longer blog post about it. "The entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive blog...shall do so...later...it was historic," he added.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever.

The Centre had announced that all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines from April 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Amitabh Bachchan COVID vaccine Big B Amitabh COVID vaccine
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp