'It was historic': Amitabh Bachchan receives COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to official blog, the 78-year-old actor revealed that every member of his family, except son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. "Vaccination done...All well...Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday...results came today...All good, all negative...So done the vaccine," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

"All family done except Abhishek ..he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days."

The veteran actor also posted a picture of him receiving the vaccine at a vaccine centre. Abhishek Bachchan has been filming for his upcoming social comedy "Dasvi" in Agra. The actor completed the shooting on Thursday.

T 3861 -

Got it done !

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..

All well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021

Calling the vaccination process "historic", Amitabh Bachchan said he will later pen a longer blog post about it. "The entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive blog...shall do so...later...it was historic," he added.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever.

The Centre had announced that all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines from April 1.