Malaika Arora receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The 47-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post, along with a photo of hers receiving the vaccine jab at a centre in Lilavati Hospital.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-host Malaika Arora on Friday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 47-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post, along with a photo of hers receiving the vaccine jab at a centre in Lilavati Hospital.

"I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Let's go warriors, let's win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don't forget to take yours soon!" she wrote in the caption. Arora also gave a shout-out to frontline healthcare staff for being "caring and vigilant".

"A special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring and vigilant and went about doing everything with a smile. Thank You (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)," she added.

The actor, known for featuring in movies such as "Dil Se", "Kaante", "Kaal" and "EMI", had contracted the virus in September 2020.

She recovered after briefly quarantining at her home.

Arora is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever.

Last week, the government had announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.

