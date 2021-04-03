STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher thanks followers for their wishes for Kirron Kher's health

Kher took to Twitter and posted a video, expressing his gratitude to everyone and said that the emotional support from the people only boosted their morale. 

Published: 03rd April 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (File| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday thanked well-wishers for their love and support to his family in the wake of the revelation that his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Kher took to Twitter and posted a video, expressing his gratitude to everyone and said that the emotional support from the people, including those from the film fraternity, has only boosted their morale.

He also said that he prays and wishes for the speedy recovery of all those who have been diagnosed with cancer.

"Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times.

We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude," Kher wrote.

On Thursday, Kher had released a statement, also on behalf of son Sikandar, that Kirron Kher is currently undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, in Mumbai.

The family's statement came a day after Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood shared Kirron Kher's diagnosis.

After the revelation, prayers poured in for the 68-year-old BJP MP-actor from various quarters, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, and actors Suniel Shetty, Juhi Chawla and Parineeti Chopra sending their best wishes.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells which produce antibodies to fight infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam Kher Kirron Kher
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp