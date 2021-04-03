First look of Vijay Sethupathi's Bollywood debut 'Mumbaikar' unveiled on Vikrant Massey's birthday
Helmed by Riya Shibu, Mumbaikar's film poster was released by actor Vijay Sethupathi on Vikrant Massey's birthday.
Published: 03rd April 2021 03:58 PM | Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:00 PM | A+A A-
Actor Vijay Sethupathi released the official poster of his Bollywood film 'Mumbaikar', starring Vikrant Massey, on Saturday.
Helmed by Riya Shibu, the Santosh Sivan directorial marks Sethupathi's Bollywood debut.
Here is the first look of #Mumbaikar. #HappyBirthdayVikrantMassey @masseysahib @santoshsivan #TanyaManiktala @imsanjaimishra @SachinSKhedekar @RanvirShorey @iprashantpillai @shibuthameens @hridhuharoon @riyashibu_ pic.twitter.com/zUpxJb4Kre— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) April 3, 2021
'Mumbaikar' is the Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2017 Tamil action thriller 'Maanagaram', according to reports.
Released in 2017, 'Maanagaram' starred Sri, Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The story revolves around a young man who moves to Chennai and gets beaten up in a case of mistaken identity. Elsewhere, other characters face life-threatening situations and struggle to survive in a violent city.
Here is a first look picture of the character Sethupathi plays in the movie, released by the actor on the microblogging website.
#Mumbaikar ☺️@santoshsivan sir. pic.twitter.com/PpOotUuohs— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) March 22, 2021
Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedkar will be seen taking on important roles in the Sethupathi-starrer.