Hosting shows gives actors chance to be themselves: Jay Bhanushali

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Jay Bhanushali is currently seen on TV hosting "Indian Idol" season 12. He says that hosting shows helps his fans get to know him better.

The actor says that a basic structure is given to him in the show and he has a chance to improvise with his nuances.

"The best part of hosting is that we get a chance to build up our name and get a chance to be ourselves. There is a basic script which is given to us but it is up to us to make it more entertaining and more interactive for the audience," he told IANS.

However, he adds that constantly coming up with something new is a challenge.

"The biggest challenge would be that after so many reality shows, we have to come up with new things every time. I am quite successful in that because people love to see me and they always appreciate my anchoring (skills). So, I am happy and glad that these challenges are there and which are helping me to grow as an anchor," he says.

"Indian Idol" season 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.