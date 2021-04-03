Nandita Das receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-director Nandita Das on Saturday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 51-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of hers.

In the photo, the actor is flashing a thumbs-up sign while she getting the vaccine jab from a nurse at a centre.

Das, who won accolades for her many performances in films like "Fire", "Earth", "Bawandar", "Kamli" and "Before The Rains", urged people to get vaccinated.

"Got my first shot. Do get yours. Benefits outweigh any apprehensions," she wrote.

Das joins the list of Indian celebrities, who have been vaccinated including Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever.

Last week, the government had announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.