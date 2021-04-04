STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher kickstarts shooting for his 519th project 'Moh Maya'

Apart from 'Happy Birthday' and 'Moh Maya', Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. 

Published: 04th April 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher on Sunday kickstarted the shoot for his next project 'Moh Maya', which impressively will be the 519th one of his career.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared clicks from the sets of his new movies along with the tweet, "And suddenly you know it is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings.. Project 519 takes off. Jai Ho! #MohMaya #FrontSeatEntertainment #NarayanShi."

The first picture was a monochromatic portrait of the ace actor, the second one showed him at the pooja ceremony on the sets, and the third one was a shot of him posing with a clapboard.

Meanwhile, Anupam will soon also be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'. This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.

Apart from 'Happy Birthday' and 'Moh Maya', Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam Kher Bollywood
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp