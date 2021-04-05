STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Ajaz Khan, arrested in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19

According to NCB, Khan has been shifted to a hospital. The officers involved in this probe will also undergo a COVID-19 test.

Published: 05th April 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ajaz Khan

Actor Ajaz Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NCB, Khan has been shifted to a hospital. The officers involved in this probe will also undergo a COVID-19 test.

NCB on Saturday conducted a raid at the residence of a TV actor and seized drugs in Mumbai's Lokhandwala following the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a drug probe.

ALSO READ: 45 crew members of 'Ram Setu' movie test positive for COVID-19, hero Akshay Kumar hospitalised

It is being reported that the actor and a woman of foreign nationality, who lived with him, left the residence minutes before the raid took place. The NCB is on the lookout for the duo.

Earlier, the agency had on Friday conducted raids in Navi Mumbai and Jogeshwari areas based on clues found after questioning of Ajaz.

He has been remanded to the custody of NCB till April 3 in connection with the Batata Gang drug case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajaz Khan coronavirus drug case
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp