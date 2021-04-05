Actor Kartik Aaryan tests negative for Covid-19, goes back to work
Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans by posting a photo depicting his excitement, along with the caption, 'Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam Back to work.'
NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday announced that he has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after previously contracting the deadly virus in March this year.
He took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans by posting a photo depicting his excitement, along with the caption, "Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam Back to work."
The picture that Kartik posted was a sun-kissed selfie of him, in which he could be seen holding his index figure above his nose, in a horizontal position, imitating a negative sign.
After the news of fellow actor Bhumi Pednekar being tested positive for COVID-19 broke, he also shared a photo of him giving Bhumi a thumbs up on his Instagram story and wrote, "Negative!! Now passing the baton on to @bhumipednekar."
