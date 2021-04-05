STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Bhumi Pednekar, actor Vicky Kaushal tests positive for COVID-19

Kaushal and Pednekar were reportedly shooting for director Shashank Khaitan's upcoming Dharma Productions movie "Mr Lele" in the city.

Published: 05th April 2021 01:04 PM

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 32-year-old actor shared his diagnosis in a statement posted on his Instagram page.

"Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor," Kaushal wrote.

ALSO READ: 45 crew members of 'Ram Setu' movie test positive for COVID-19, hero Akshay Kumar hospitalised

On Monday, actor Bhumi Pednekar also confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kaushal urged those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.

