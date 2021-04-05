Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tests negative for COVID-19

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday said he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will soon resume work.

The 30-year-old actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on March 22, two days after he walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week here.

Aaryan took to Twitter and posted a selfie, writing, "Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam (14 days of solation over). Back to work."

Prior to testing positive, the actor was shooting for his horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kiara Advani and Tabu.

He started filming for the movie early last month in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445.