STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Singer Abhijeet Sawant tests positive for Covid-19

The 39-year-old singer, who shot to fame as the winner of the first season of singing reality show 'Indian Idol' in 2004, shared his diagnosis on Twitter.

Published: 05th April 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Abhijeet Sawant (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijeet Sawant on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged his fans to take precautions amid the rising coronavirus cases in India.

The 39-year-old singer, who shot to fame as the winner of the first season of singing reality show "Indian Idol" in 2004, shared his diagnosis on Twitter.

"I tested COVID positive. Be safe, take all precautions. Don't ignore wearing mask," Sawant tweeted.

On Monday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar also confirmed their COVID-19 diagnosis.

The duo were reportedly shooting for a film together.

They are the latest Bollywood celebrities to have contracted the virus after superstar Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan and singer Aditya Narayan among others.

Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the city's caseload to 4,52,445.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhijeet Sawant COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp