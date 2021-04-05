Singer Abhijeet Sawant tests positive for Covid-19

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijeet Sawant on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged his fans to take precautions amid the rising coronavirus cases in India.

The 39-year-old singer, who shot to fame as the winner of the first season of singing reality show "Indian Idol" in 2004, shared his diagnosis on Twitter.

"I tested COVID positive. Be safe, take all precautions. Don't ignore wearing mask," Sawant tweeted.

On Monday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar also confirmed their COVID-19 diagnosis.

The duo were reportedly shooting for a film together.

They are the latest Bollywood celebrities to have contracted the virus after superstar Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan and singer Aditya Narayan among others.

Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the city's caseload to 4,52,445.