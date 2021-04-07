Director Anubhav Sinha receives COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The "Article 15" director Sinha also posted a picture of himself from the vaccine centre. In the caption, the 55-year-old filmmaker simply wrote "Done". Nearly 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra since the roll-out of the inoculation drive.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee received their first dose of the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.