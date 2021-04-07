STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Director Anubhav Sinha receives COVID-19 vaccine

The 'Article 15' director Sinha also posted a picture of himself from the vaccine centre.

Published: 07th April 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Director Anubhav Sinha after receiving the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Director Anubhav Sinha after receiving the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The "Article 15" director Sinha also posted a picture of himself from the vaccine centre. In the caption, the 55-year-old filmmaker simply wrote "Done". Nearly 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra since the roll-out of the inoculation drive.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee received their first dose of the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anubhav Sinha COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp