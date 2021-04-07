STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First look of Anupam Kher’s Happy Birthday out

Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film recently made it to the final of the Paris Play Film Festival and was also selected for New York City International Film Festival.

Published: 07th April 2021 11:10 AM

A still from Anupam Kher’s Happy Birthday.



By Express News Service

The first look of Anupam Kher and Ahana Kumra’s Happy Birthday is out. The short film’s poster features Anupam standing inside a room, holding a pink dress in his hands, with Aahana standing right behind him.



Speaking about the film, Kher says, “I enjoy working with young talent as they are enthusiastic and eager. They keep me charged as I take it as a challenge to keep reinventing myself. The short film is especially exciting and it gives me an opportunity to do something different. I’m glad that Happy Birthday is garnering international recognition. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Kumra adds, ”I said yes to the film the minute I read the script. I think it was a very powerful script. It was very moving and you know it’s a dark thriller despite that the performances of the actors will hold. Because the script is written so well. I am so excited that it has been selected for the Paris Play Film Festival and I really look forward to the finals because I really think this film has great potential.

Director Prasad (Kadam) has done a fantastic job along with the entire team and the credit goes to the crew and Anupam sir, off course so happy to be sharing screen space with him once again, I couldn’t be happier than this.”

The short film will mark Kher and Kumra’s second collaboration after 2019’s The Accidental Prime Minister. Happy Birthday is scheduled to release later this year.

