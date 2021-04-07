Jackie Shroff joins Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Ottu'

By Express News Service

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of the Kunchacko Boban-Arvind Swami thriller Ottu. The actor will be joining the sets by the second week of April.

The Fellini TP directorial feature, titled Rendagam in Tamil, has Goa, Karnataka, and Mumbai as shooting locations. Fellini is directing a script by S Sajeev.

A host of actors from Malayalam and Tamil are part of it. Telugu actress Eesha Rebba plays the female lead. Actor Arya is producing Ottu under the banner of The Show People, in association with Shaji Nadeshan’s August Cinemas.

AR Rahman’s nephew AH Kaashif is the composer. Appu Bhattathiri is editing the film shot by cinematographer Vijay.