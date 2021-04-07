STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal-starrer 'The Rapist' wrap up shooting

'The Rapist' deals with sexual violence and restorative justice, while exploring the aftermath of a 'dark, violent night on the victims as well as the perpetrators of the crime'.

Published: 07th April 2021 02:00 PM

(From left) Director Aparna Sen, Konkona Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal

(From left) Director Aparna Sen, Konkona Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Aparna Sen has finished shooting for her upcoming feature "The Rapist", starring actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania. The film, backed by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Quest Films, went on floors in March with the filming taking place in New Delhi.

"It's a wrap! Filming concludes for our first feature film, 'The Rapist', produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with #QuestFilms and directed by the incredible @senaparna. This sensitive, unflinching drama stars the impeccable @konkonas @rampalarjun and @tanmaydhanania," the official Twitter account of Applause Entertainment wrote.

According to the makers, "The Rapist" deals with sexual violence and restorative justice, while exploring the aftermath of a "dark, violent night on the victims as well as the perpetrators of the crime".

The film marks a reunion between the mother-daughter duo of Aparna Sen and Konkona Sen Sharma as they previously worked on critically-acclaimed films like "Mr and Mrs Iyer" (2002), "15 Park Avenue" (2005) and horror-comedy "Goynar Baksho" (2013).

"The Rapist" is currently in post-production.

