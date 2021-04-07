STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Big Bull' actor Nikita Dutta tests positive for COVID-19

Dutta said because she contracted the virus, she could not attend some of the on-ground promotions of her upcoming film 'The Big Bull'.

Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nikita Dutta on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. The 27-year-old actor, who was recently shooting for her film "Rocket Gang", said she tested positive on April 3 and is on a path to recovery.

Dutta said because she contracted the virus, she could not attend some of the on-ground promotions of her upcoming film "The Big Bull". "I am feeling pretty good and I am in complete isolation...Since I tested positive, I couldn't be a part of the promotions offline but it's fine. My friends and family have kept me sane and in high spirits. I need all the love and prayers, more for the movie and less for my recovery since I have recovered pretty much and doing the time currently," Dutta said in a statement.

"The Big Bull", featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 8. Mumbai is one of India's worst COVID-19 hotspots and has witnessed an unprecedented surge in cases in the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, 10,030 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city and 31 more patients died due to the infection.

