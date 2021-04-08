Filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Raj Amit Kumar to team up

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Raj Amit Kumar, best known for directing the independent film, Unfreedom, which ran into trouble with CBFC in 2014, is set to collaborate with Sudhir Mishra for his sophomore film titled Brown. Sudhir Mishra, a prominent name in India’s parallel cinema movement, will be serving as an executive producer for Brown.

Brown tells the story of an immigrant being chased by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers while trying to make a safe home with a young white orphan girl rescued from abuse.Speaking about the film, Raj Amit Kumar says, “For me, Brown is an extension of my goals as a filmmaker.

It is a story relevant to today’s issues of immigration, drug epidemics, and minorities trying to make an honest living. Brown is a thought-provoking social criticism meant to make us think about what and why we believe what we believe about the world around us.”

Sharing why he chose to extend his support to the film, Sudhir Mishra says, “Raj is one of the very few interesting minds I have met in recent times and his film Brown is very thought-provoking as it highlights the real-time experiences of an immigrant, an outsider, which I believe is an important aspect to be showcased via cinema.”The film, which was shot in Butte, Montana, is currently in the post-production phase, and the makers of the film have launched a fund-raising campaign to finance the post-production activities.