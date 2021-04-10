STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Euphoria' singer Palash Sen tests positive for COVID days after taking first dose of vaccine

In a statement posted on Instagram, the Euphoria singer said he is currently under home quarantine and fighting the disease with the help of "yoga, ayurveda, hydration and rock n roll".

Published: 10th April 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Palash Sen (Photo | Palash Sen, Instagram)

Singer Palash Sen (Photo | Palash Sen, Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Singer Palash Sen on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus, despite taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the Euphoria singer said he is currently under home quarantine and fighting the disease with the help of "yoga, ayurveda, hydration and rock n roll".

"Today is not a good news day. But today is the day I begin a new fight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 and I'm under home quarantine. I'm fighting this disease with a regular dose of rest, yoga, ayurveda, hydration and rock n roll," Sen, 55, wrote.

"I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and isolate themselves. This has happened despite me having recently taken the first dose of the vaccine," he added.

Sen, who studied medicine at the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) in Delhi, said he is confident that he will emerge victorious in his battle against the disease.

The singer had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on April 2 at IBS Hospital here.

Delhi recorded 8,521 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single-day surge since November 11 last year, while 39 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,196.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palash Sen COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp