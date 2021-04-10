STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s not often one gets projects like Maharani: Huma Qureshi

Opening up on her role of Rani Bharti in the show, Huma Qureshi claimed it was a character that let her explore many layers as a performer.

Published: 10th April 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of her series Maharani. Opening up on her role of Rani Bharti in the show, she claimed it was a character that let her explore many layers as a performer.

“It’s not often that you get to portray a character that lets you explore so many layers as a performer. Rani Bharti has been a delight to play,” Huma said.

She added, “She starts off as someone whom we all know and relate to but what she goes onto become is someone few of us can aspire for. It has been a wonderful experience of working with such a talented cast and I can’t wait for my viewers to watch the series.”

According to reports, Huma’s character will go through a roller coaster journey in her political career in the show.Other details about Maharani, which will air on SonyLIV, are kept under wraps.

