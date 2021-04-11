STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is 'keeping the faith'

Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of herself dressed in a yellow kurta, reading poet Rabindranath Tagore's collection of poems, 'Gitanjali'.

Published: 11th April 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a hope-filled message with her fans. She shared a picture of herself dressed in a yellow kurta, reading poet Rabindranath Tagore's collection of poems, "Gitanjali".

She wrote: "The question and the cry "Oh, where?" melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance, "I AM!" -- Rabindranath Tagore, Gitanjali #keepingthefaith."

Within minutes, her close friend Shibani Dandekar posted "love you" with a heart emoji. Rhea has not been very regular on social media after the death of her alleged boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in the first Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September last year in a drug-related charge. Meanwhile, the actress is part of the film "Chehre" starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film release after Sushant's death.

The actress was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film, which sparked off rumours of her being ousted from the project. However, she is part of the trailer.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, "Chehre" also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Rhea Chakraborty
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp