STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Can't tell what is the right time to become producer: Siddharth Roy Kapur

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who bankrolled many hit films in Bollywood, says he can never tell anyone the right time to don a producer's hat.

Published: 11th April 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur

Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who bankrolled many hit films in Bollywood, says he can never tell anyone the right time to don a producer's hat. He feels time itself teaches people what is right or wrong.

"I wouldn't want to discourage anyone from striking out early. Logic will tell you that the right time is always when you've got your financial resources in place to be able to sustain yourself over a period of time, you've got your relationships in place with your writing talent, directing talent and actors in order to be able to put projects together. But who's to say that someone young with the drive and the fire in them can't just jump in and make it happen for themselves?" he said, while speaking at the recent Siddharth was speaking at the recent held MAMI film festival.

Siddharth roster as a producer includes films such as "Dangal", "Haider", "Shahid" and "Chennai Express".

Talking about the responsibilities of a producer, he said: "A producer's job is to bring all the resources together in the most efficient manner possible with a sense of team building and bonding in order to be able to give everyone the springboard to create the best piece of creative work that they can and then at some to stand back and let them take all the accolades."

His upcoming productions include "Pippa", a war drama starring Ishaan Khatter, "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?" starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi, a web series titled "Rocket Boys", and "Aranyak", a supernatural crime thriller starring Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chatterjee.

His production house is also working on an international series adaptation of William Dalrymple's acclaimed global bestseller, "The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddharth Roy Kapur
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp