Lisa Haydon is 'nervous' about third baby

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Lisa Haydon took to social media to post a beach picture, flaunting her baby bump, on Sunday. This third time mom-to-be posted a picture in a bikini with baby Leo in her arms.

She wrote: "Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he's yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks."

She also posted about how she is so grateful that the beaches in Hong Kong have opened.

"On another note, so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns. They are truly more magical and cleaner than I've ever seen them. April is my favourite beach month here - the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded. Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he'll be an early swimmer," she wrote.

Lisa, who got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020.