Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas starts work on short film 'Zero Kilometer'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui will make his directorial debut with the film "Bole Chudiyan". Before the film, starring Nawazuddin with Tamannaah Bhatia, releases, Shamas has already started work on a short film titled "Zero Kilometer", featuring Jaihind Kumar and Tanya Desai.

"I got an opportunity to travel to film festivals across 35 countries for 'Miyan Kal Aana' (his earlier short film, about 'triple talaq'), which I can't forget ever. This is the reason behind making 'Zero Kilometer' after my feature film. I think no work is ever too small or big and good or bad. I will try to follow this policy in future as well," said Shamas.

Apart from this, Shamas is working on youth romantic comedy film titled "Chalta Purza" and an action film "Gehu, Ganna Aur Gun". The cast for these films is to be decided.