'Life is precious': Actor Sonu Sood lends support to 'cancel board exams' as Covid cases rise in India

Actor Sonu Sood, widely applauded for his social services during the pandemic, tweeted on Monday accusing that the Board exams for classes X and XII are not a test for students this time but 'an examination for the authorities.'

On the ongoing debate among politicians and administrators on whether to conduct Board exams or not amid the second coronavirus wave spreading panic across the country, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood wrote, 'They cancel the exams: They pass. They conduct the exams: They fail.'

Sood, supporting the #cancelboardexams2021 trend, ended his tweet by saying 'life is precious.'

Many political leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Arvind Sawant, S Ramadoss and others, have shown support to the student’s request to cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021 due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

However, CBSE confirmed on April 8 that the board exams will be conducted as scheduled regardless of the rising coronavirus cases. As per this announcement, the Board Exam 2021 will begin from May 4.

Officials from CBSE have said that the exams will take place with all Covid-19 protocols.

Schools in India were closed last year after a nationwide lockdown was announced in March due to the pandemic. Since then, most private and government schools have been conducting classes online. However, some schools started allowing students of X and XII to attend offline classes, in a phased manner, to clear doubts for Boards and conduct practicals.

Sonu Sood came to the limelight during Covid-19 lockdown last year for his unconditional help to the stranded migrants. Since then, he has been very vocal on issues related to the pandemic.



