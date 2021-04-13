STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Court' actor Vira Sathidar dies due to COVID complications

The actor, who was in his early sixties, was admitted to a city hospital after he contracted the coronavirus.

Published: 13th April 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP, Rest in peace

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGPUR: Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film "Court", died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related complications, filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane confirmed.

The actor, who was in his early sixties, was admitted to a city hospital after he contracted the coronavirus.

According to Tamhane, who directed him in the acclaimed 2014 "Court", the actor was put on ventilator and breathed his last around 3 AM.

"It's true. He passed away at around 3 AM in the hospital. He had COVID-19 and was on ventilator. It's an extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in," Tamhane told PTI.

Sathidar rose to prominence after playing the role of protest singer NaNarayan Kamble in "Court", who is accused of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide through one of his folk songs.

Tamhane said the news of Sathidar's demise has come as a "huge shock" to him.

"He was not only an actor, activist and a poet but also one of the nicest human beings I've met. I still can't process it. He was a fantastic person and I can now only think of the time we spent making 'Court,'" the director added.

Apart from "Court", which was India's official entry to Oscars 2016, Sathidar went on to feature in two more short films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vira Sathidar Court
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp