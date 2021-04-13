STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran actor Tabassum to be discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

The 76-year-old actor was shooting for her digital show "Tabassum Talkies" from her home in March end, just two days before she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Published: 13th April 2021 05:13 PM

Covid test

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor-talk show host Tabassum, who tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago, has recovered and will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two, her son, actor-filmmaker Hoshang Govil, said.

The 76-year-old actor was shooting for her digital show "Tabassum Talkies" from her home in March end, just two days before she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Her blood pressure was a bit high so we decided to get her tested for COVID-19 and it turned out she was positive, but not severely affected.

To be on a safer side, we got her admitted to a hospital.

"For the past eight-nine days, she was being treated at the hospital. Yesterday, she tested negative and would most probably get a discharge today or tomorrow," Hoshang told PTI.

Tabassum is best known for hosting the long running Doordarshan show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan".

There were rumours on social media that the actor was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

A picture of frail looking Tabassum from hospital also went viral on various social media platforms.

Hoshang said it was shameful that some people were spreading "baseless" rumours.

"I am disgusted. How can people spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer's? She has no underlining disease. This is fake news and absolutely disrespectful. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes."

Hoshang said the actor was "absolutely active" and contracted the virus despite proper precautions.

"We were so careful, no one was allowed in our premises and yet this happened. We don't shoot outside because of COVID-19 and were shooting at home. But thankfully she is better now. Once she's back, she is going to release a message for her fans on her social media," he added.

Tabassum began her career as a child artiste, working in films like "Deedar" (1951), where she played the younger version of Nargis and 1952 classic "Baiju Bawra", which featured her as the young Meena Kumari.

She also hosts the show "Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon", which is based on the Golden Era of Hindi Cinema.

