STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Mirzapur' creator Puneet Krishna boards two shows for Netflix

Krishna made his debut as the co-writer of the critically acclaimed satire "Bangistan", produced by Excel Entertainment.

Published: 14th April 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mirzapur'

A still from 'Mirzapur'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Writer-director Puneet Krishna, who is known for his popular crime drama "Mirzapur", is collaborating with Netflix to create and showrun two series, a dark comedy, and a drama.

The shows are likely to get into production later this year to early next year.

Talking about his association with the streamer, Krishna said, "My association with Netflix is in line with my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my body of work as I have imagined it to be."

Krishna said the streamer had built a vibrant storytelling culture for writers.

"I admire their focussed sense of innovation which offers creative talent like me limitless possibilities to grow and evolve. I continue to be grateful to the audience who have loved my past work and I hope I can continue entertaining them as I start this new chapter," he added.

When reached out for a comment, Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India called Krishna one of the country's finest storytellers.

"Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. At Netflix, we are always looking to partner with the best storytellers from all around the world. We want to be the home for the best creators to be able to tell diverse and authentic stories."

"Puneet is undoubtedly one of India's finest storytellers and we are huge fans of his powerful and inventive writing. We're thrilled to welcome Puneet and can't wait to bring his passion and vision alive on Netflix," Shergill said.

Krishna made his debut as the co-writer of the critically acclaimed satire "Bangistan", produced by Excel Entertainment.

He was a part of the writers' room of Amazon Prime's first Indian original "Inside Edge" but his most famous work is "Mirzapur", produced by Excel Entertainment for Amazon Prime.

He worked on the show as one of the creators along with Karan Anshuman and Vineet Krishna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneet Krishna Mirzapur Netflix
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp